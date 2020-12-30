2020 in Guanacaste, in 10 images

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

The year 2020 is the image of two health workers, covered in plastic suits and under the merciless Nicoyan sun, preparing COVID-19 tests on the back of their pickup trucks. This year is also the portrait of Luz and Lucrecia, two craft street vendors who had no other choice but to go out and continue their informal work, while others in the province could stay at home. Or the image of Luis, a truck driver who was stuck with his merchandise, north of Peñas Blancas, amidst the tensions between Costa Rica and Nicaragua to control cross-border flow.

This year deeply challenged Guanacaste and the rest of the country. It did so in different ways and to different degrees: survival, social and family relationships, culture, mental health and patience for Guanacasteans. The virus came and intertwined with issues and worries that were already gnawing at people across the country, thus aggravating the situation.

2020’s top stories that moved Guanacaste Municipal elections, Route 160, two special editions, several investigative reports and a pandemic. Here we sum up 2020 in Guanacaste. READ ALSO

These photographs, captured throughout the year 2020 by La Voz de Guanacaste, portray these precise challenges, as well as the will to resist. These 10 images, curated by our photojournalist Cesar Arroyo, describe the year we will never forget and that will still resonate with us in 2021.