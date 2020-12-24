As a family, color two characters that represent Christmas in Guanacaste

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

Without a doubt, 2020 was one of the most difficult years in modern history, not just in Guanacaste but worldwide. This Christmas, we want to give you a gift, hoping for better days to come.

That’s why we’re sharing two illustrations with you today made by our skilled designer, Roberto Cruz. They represent Christmas in Guanacaste, sunny and full of tropical fruits. We’d like to introduce you to Tina Pizote and Tony Tuga, two characters that depict common species in Guanacaste’s ecosystems.

Tony is an Olive Ridley turtle from Ostional. Along with other Olive Ridley turtles, she arrives at least once a month from July to April for simultaneous nesting en masse, known as an “arribada” (arrival or landing). Olive Ridley turtles are currently classified as an endangered species.

On the other hand, Tina Pizote lives in the forests around Rincon de la Vieja volcano, but from time to time she goes to the Nosara coast for vacation. Coatis, called pizotes in Spanish, can adapt to many ecosystems without a problem. Like others of her kind, Tina likes to explore the town in large groups.

With the illustrations, you have two options: use them with the colors that our designer chose or let your imagination run wild and color them any way you like. We encourage you to download the illustrations and send us photos of your creations. We’re eager to see them!

Merry Christmas!