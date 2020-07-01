CNE is actively searching shelters for positive cases of COVID-19 in all cantons of Guanacaste

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencia (CNE) is evaluating the opening of at least one shelter for COVID-19 suspects and positive cases in each of the cantons of Guanacaste.

CNE operations chief, Sigifredo Pérez, said the institution is looking for locations throughout the province to locate homeless people. Those who do not have a place to spend their quarantine or a residence with ideal sanitary conditions to do so, such as drinking water.

However, the community is against this initiative.

“We have encountered the problem of people not wanting us to have a place to attend positives cases for COVID-19 even if they are from their own canton. People are even saying to us, mainly in the North Zone: get them out of here, see where to take them,” said Pérez.

According to the official, the institution has already evaluated “about six different locations” in the province and has identified areas in La Cruz, Bagaces and Cañas.

Some of them are educational centres, so we are requesting permission to the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) to use these infrastructures,” explained the operations chief to La Voz de Guanacaste.

The CNE is coordinating with development associations, local emergency committees and other government institutions such as the MEP, to find and prepare these sites.

Liberia’s discord

Nationwide, the CNE maintains two shelters for people with COVID-19. One in San José with 22 people and another in Peñas Blancas of San Ramón with 20 people (according to the report as of June 24th, 2020).

In Guanacaste, Liberia is the only canton with a shelter for positive people with COVID-19: Hotel Javy, in the centre of the city.

Since the hotel started operating as a shelter two weeks ago, according to the CNE, only two people have used the facilities to comply with the sanitary isolation order.

On June 15th, a private Facebook profile made a call to the Liberian community to demonstrate against the use of these hotel facilities for this purpose. The protest was held at 6 p.m.

“We are not against humanitarian care, nor do we promote xenophobia, but we believe there are places that strategically could work without putting an entire community at risk,” says the post.

On the same day, other Facebook pages spread information that the CNE claimed were false, as they stated that the hotel “would be used to receive illegal immigrants with COVID-19 in the coming days”.

“It is neither for illegal immigrants nor for transporters. That is not true. The principle we are working with is that people should try to isolate and quarantine in their homes, but we want to have a space set up for someone who is not in a position to do so,” Perez added.

CNE pays about ¢16 million per month to the hotel to operate as a shelter. Pérez was emphatic that they had to pay for the place because “no one else wanted to dedicate a space to hold positive cases for COVID-19.”

We talked to various development partnerships, to churches, to educational institutions. We work through very shifting scenarios, we cannot wait for a healthcare worker to call us on a Saturday at 11 p.m. saying he has a positive case, that we have to treat him, to then start looking for an option,” the worker added.

La Voz de Guanacaste asked to speak with the Mayor of Liberia, Luis Gerardo Castañeda about the refusal of the canton to host positive cases, however, the press department in the municipality said that “they will not give statements”. According to the press, the CNE failed to consider the administration and the Municipal Council for the opening of the shelter at the hotel.

An official document from the municipality asks the CNE to clarify certain questions about the operation of the site. These include whether the municipality has a role to play in the operation of the site or whether there is a safety protocol in the shelter.

Until now, the municipality assures that it has not received a response from the Commission.

In accordance with the CNE, Liberia was initially chosen to locate a shelter because it has “housing centres” that can complicate the spread of COVID-19. By June 30th, Liberia has the second largest number of active cases in the province with 31. Nicoya leads with a total of 62.

How does a shelter like Hotel Javy in Liberia work?

People who use such shelters are not patients, according to the CNE. That is, they are not in a complex medical situation.

Pérez was explicit that a person requiring these services must be “totally isolated” and will not be allowed to enter or leave the hotel, or his room, during the mandatory quarantine period.

The staff of the Health Ministry also assumes the obligation to call daily to find out the condition of the people on site and to make a medical visit once a week. During this visit they make a general evaluation of the health of the users.

I perfectly understand the fear of people, I really do, but deep down it is a matter of humanity. The basic goal is to contain it and prevent it from spreading,” said the head of operations.

Sight of Rain

The onset of the rainy season could further complicate the attention of the COVID-19 national emergency, according to the CNE. And in that scenario, having special shelters for people with the virus is a priority.

Pérez explained it this way: if a home is flooded in Guanacaste that has a positive case of COVID-19, they cannot relocate that person to a place “with non-infected people”.

According to him, the CNE is suggesting to the local emergency committees the need to prepare three different types of shelters: one for healthy people, one for suspected cases of COVID-19 and one for positive cases.

One of the mayors of Guanacaste, Carlos Armando Martinez, leads the local committee of Nicoya. Martinez said his committee is already looking for those shelters for when the floods happen.

“Also, we are already identifying what would be a possible COVID containment centre to have in the canton. This is something the CNE is asking us to prepare for,” confirmed Martinez.