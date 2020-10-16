Find out the bus schedules for traveling to Guanacaste

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

After the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis in March, bus companies in Guanacaste modified their schedules and routes to comply with the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

Currently, the companies must follow the measures directed to public transportation that were updated in June of this year. These indicate that each bus should carry only the number of people who can be seated, not allowing passengers to travel standing, and require that companies clean and disinfect vehicles with routes that are more than three hours long.

That same protocol recommends that public transportation vehicles should have the windows open and, if not, the air conditioning should be set to the air exchange function and not recirculation.

If you notice any abnormality in light of these new measures, you can report the transportation company to the Ministry of Health by emailing [email protected].

Passengers, for their part, must wear a mask throughout the trip. The Ministry recommends washing hands before and after entering the bus, as well as carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer or requesting it from the transportation companies.

The Voice of Guanacaste compiled the schedules of some of the bus lines in the province (as of 10/16/2020). According to all of the companies consulted, any scheduled trip may vary each week, depending on if there are enough travelers to depart or if there are protests blocking traffic along the route.

Nicoya, Hojancha and Santa Cruz

Alfaro Buses (2222-2666, you can also check at mibus.cr)

From San Jose to:

Nicoya – Santa Cruz: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.

Bolson: 12:15 p.m.

Tamarindo (passing through Nicoya and Santa Cruz): 3:30 p.m.

Nicoya – Hojancha – Santa Cruz: 2 p.m.

Nicoya – Samara – Nosara: 9 a.m.

To San Jose from:

Santa Cruz – Nicoya: 3 a.m., 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

Bolson – San Jose: 5:45 a.m.

Tamarindo – Santa Cruz: 5:30 a.m.

Nosara – Samara – Nicoya: 3 a.m.

Nicoya – Hojancha: 7:30 a.m.

Tralapa Buses (2223- 5876)

From San Jose to:

Santa Cruz: 8:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

To San Jose from:

Santa Cruz: 3 a.m., 8:20 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Flamingo: 7 a.m., 1 p.m.

Tamarindo: 10:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

Transportes Folklorica (2680-4535 or via WhatsApp 8810-9951)

Departing from Santa Cruz to:

Playa Brasilito and Flamingo: 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

Playa Potrero: 4 a.m., 5:20 a.m., 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m.

Playa Danta: 2:30 p.m.

Playa Grande: 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Playa Avellanas: 11:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Tempate: 3:15 p.m.

Hatillo: 10:45 a.m. / 3:15: p.m.

El Socorro: 2 p.m.

San Juan: 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Bernabela: 12 noon and 5.30 p.m.

To Santa Cruz from:

Flamingo Beach: 5 p.m.

Playa Grande: 7:10 a.m., 3.15 p.m.

Tempate: 5:15 p.m.

Potrero Beach (passing through Flamingo and Brasilito): 4:45 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Playa Danta (passing through Potrero and Flamingo): 6:20 a.m.

Playa Negra: 5:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Danta Beach: 5:20 p.m.

Playa Avellanas: 6 a.m.

San Juan: 7:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Bernabela: 6.55 a.m. and 12:25 p.m.

El Socorro: 6 a.m.

Hatillo: 6 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

Liberia

Transportes La Pampa (2665-7530)

Buses leave every hour from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. from each terminal.

This line travels from Liberia to Nicoya, Tamarindo – Flamingo, Playa Panama – Hermosa.

Pulmitan (2222-0610)