Video Housing grants, a solution for employment and economic reactivation

The Housing Mortgage Bank (Banhvi) estimates that each social housing property provides 3.4 direct and indirect jobs. Just in 2019, approximately 39,700 jobs were created in construction and by the chains of productivity that these subsidies generate. This video shows how the economy is stimulated each time Banhvi awards a housing grant.