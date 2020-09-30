Let’s Be Tourists: A Responsible Respite During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

During the pandemic, taking a break away from home and work at one of Costa Rica’s many natural attractions is a complicated but necessary thing to do. However, before leaving home, concerns may abound. Which places are safe and comply with health measures? What promotions or benefits are available for national tourists?

The “Vamos a Turistear” (Let’s Be Tourists) campaign, organized by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) to help reactivate tourism, provides answers to these questions.

More than 250 travel-related companies, including accommodations, tour operators and car rental companies all around the country are part of Vamos a Turistear.

The tourism companies and small business owners that participate in this strategy offer promotions, discounted rates and “last minute” offers for national tourists seeking a respite during the pandemic in places that ensure their safety by complying with health protocols.

Hotels participating in the campaign also offer benefits like complimentary breakfast and drinks, or allowing early check-in and late check-out as availability permits. Some lodgings that participate in the initiative even allow free accommodations for children under the age of five.

Agreements signed between the ICT and financial institutions have also made alternatives available to help out the vacationer’s pocketbook, such as interest-free financing for up to 12 months for reservations in tourist centers, using points or differentiated payments for cards, credit card payment with a 0% rate and loyalty plans with special discounts.

Some of these offers will be especially focused on the next long weekend due to the new holiday date on Monday, November 30, in celebration of the abolition of the army.

“Without a doubt, in the midst of this context, being a tourist is necessary as part of balancing mental health, but above all, it is a way of being patriotic to reactivate the economy a bit,” said ICT’s publicity director, Rafael Quesada.

Above all, this new context requires tour operators, team members and tourists to commit to traveling under strict health measures, such as using masks appropriately, frequently washing hands, sticking to social bubbles and respecting capacity limits, among others.

You can find more information about these promotions on the Vamos a Turistear social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram, and on the vamosaturistear.com website.