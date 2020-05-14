Nosara Beaches to Reopen in June if Pandemic Remains Under Control

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

The beaches of Guiones, Pelada and Ostional will reopen to the public on June 1, as confirmed by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, at a press conference on May 14.

These beaches are part of the Ostional National Wildlife Refuge and the Tempisque Conservation Area, which is why they will not open May 18 like the rest of the beaches in the country.

For the beaches of Ostional, such as Guiones, Pelada, and Nosara, we are working to open them to tourists and visitors as of June 1,” the Minister said.

This was also confirmed by the Tempisque Conservation Area. “If the situation of the pandemic remains stable, the ACT protected wildlife areas will be reopened.”

The wildlife reserves that have beaches will have to comply with certain protocols. They will announce them on June 1, according to Rodríguez. The administrator of the Ostional Refuge, Yeimy Cedeño, had explained it this way days before.

The Nosara Civic Association (NCA) is also working with Sinac and the reserve to create workflows to support the institutions during this crisis. One of the proposals is to do volunteer work to ensure the maximum capacity on the beaches is controlled, according to the association’s project manager, Francisco Jiménez.

The minister also reported that the Playa Hermosa Wildlife Refuge, in Puntarenas, will open this May 18 under the same regulations as the public beaches: on weekdays only, from 5am to 8am.

Along with Ostional, the Minister of Environment and Energy confirmed that the beaches of Las Baulas National Marine Park, Camaronal Wildlife Refuge and Tamarindo National Wildlife Refuge will also open.

The beaches of San Juanillo, Garza and Sámara will be open on weekdays, from 5am. to 8am starting on May 18.