The clandestine trails between Guanacaste and Nicaragua

Translator: María Hidalgo

Every time a car parks on the side of the Pan-American road, two kilometers before the crossing point between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, a dozen men appear as quick as a flash. They open the door and stand up near the trunk saying phrases such as “let me help you,” “we carrier your baggage,” “two thousand colons (around US$4) to carry your bags.”

“We also help negritos (darkies),” says Oscar Jose Castillo Mendoza, a small-Nicaraguan man with his face burned from the sun and dress up in brown pants, green t-shirt, and pink slippers. He and some others called out “negritos” to the African immigrants.

Thousands of people cross the clandestine trails to Nicaragua and back for this crossing point every day, near Peñas Blancas, Costa Rica, evading the migration checkpoints from both Countries (Costa Rica and Nicaragua).

It is a well-known clandestine circulation that stops when the Costa Rican police unit goes near. When this happens, people run to seek a hideout in any small business or behind the bushes.

People from these countries transit the most throw these trails. However, in the last 5 years, the transit of Haitians and Cubans is increasing rapidly. Altogether, or in small groups, hundreds of people come from Africa or Asia, some of them after having gone across half country.

Many of the clandestine trail start in the backyard of the houses near the border. According to a judgment from 2017, the families charge a toll of US$15 for leaving migrants to cross.

However, the most transited and known trail its “el Callejon” (alley in English), where only a few minutes walking are needed to reach the barbed fence. From December to April, it is a zone with a few withered trees, surrounded by dust, and full of the garbage the walkers leave behind. And from May to November, the path becomes muddy. Some neighbors, like Maria Estela Hurtado, benefit from it by charging money from washing feet.

Hurtado lives just before the fence, in the last house of the alley. She sells tortillas every morning to the people that walk by and the others that work in the rode, like Castillo, who carries bags.

“To be honest, a lot of people walk by in here, Nicaraguans, Cubans, Africans.’ ‘Here passes everything,’ says in the door if her woody house.

From here, you can observe a booth from the Nicaraguan military at only 200 meters of distance, on the same path. Some militaries stand there to intercept the extra-regional immigrants and escort them to the General Migrations and Foreign Citizen from Nicaragua.

Locals from the frontier, migrants, and Costa Rican police authorities told La Voz de Guanacaste that the government of Nicaragua charges every single person, even newborn babies, US$150 of travel documents to allow them to pass through the country. La Voz de Guanacaste asked the Nicaragua Government for their version but there was no answer to all the emails sent. Public information about this topic it’s nonexistent.

It is no news that the Nicaragua government obstacles the pass to those who migrate to North America. In 2015 and 2016, Daniel Ortega’s government closed their border and ejected thousands of Africans, Haitians, and Cubans that wanted to cross by to the United States. This left migrants, that arrived in Costa Rica in different waves, stocked throw months.

Hurtado believes the government from Nicaragua created this “Champa” (the name that she gives to the booth) two years ago because they saw it as an opportunity to profit from it. If Hurtado and other sources are correct, the travel documents policy coincided with the political crisis of the country in April of 2018, a crisis that led 328 deaths, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which cause sanctions by the United States.

Hurtado and Castillo say that this is the only “safe” and a free pass for these extra-continental immigrants. However, it is only safe if you pay US$150 to get into the country.

The other paths are even more innermost and dangerous than the backyards of the houses. “There are many paths complicated to control,” assures Hurtado. “But most Africans go throw “al lado del muro” (the side of the wall), refers Hurtado to another well-known trail.

The vice-president of Peñas Blancas Development Association, also known as “Macho Tigre,” agrees with Hurtado. “They arrive in buses at night and cross during the dawn throw the wall because they cannot afford the travel documents. Sometimes they walk alone and others followed by coyotes,” says as he shows his wad of Nicaraguan and Costa Rican bills that exchange to those that walk throw his corner store near his own house.

Just a few meters before the Costa Rican migration control, there’s a hole for one person to pass without having to bend down where migrants go throw it as they walk the trail of the wall. A wooded can be visualized at the end and eventually, they hit a wall for it to jump and fall in Nicaragua.

The drink sellers near the border confirmed Hurtado’s story; they described the trail as dangerous due to the number of burglars.

They might try that trail to evade the toll stipulated by the Nicaraguan Government, or maybe, as Hurtado says, they paid someone else to help them cross the border. “There are coyotes that bring them from Paso Canoas, which is the border with Panama. They cash them a lot of money and say there are no charging the travel papers in Nicaragua.”

Narin Burung, a 23-year-old Nepali, told CLIP allies, who lived the worst part of their journey, there, crossing the border from Costa Rica to Nicaragua, on July 2, 2018.

We walked for 36 hours without food and water (…) The mob was horrible. They raped women, looted migrants, and even robbed them of clothing. We heard from a Nepali man before us that was shot in the stomach when he protested,” said Burung.

“Nicaragua was worse than the Darien jungle, between Colombia and Panama,” said another Cameroonian migrant named Samuel. After Burung, he spent a year and a half in early 2020. “The mafia stole our phones and little money,” he added.

***

This crossing is very different from the last one made by migrants from Panama to Costa Rica. Both nations coordinate daily the controlled passage of 100 migrants from one territory to another.

Once on Costa Rican soil, the authorities take them to the temporal center of migrants’ attention in the south (Catem in Spanish), in the border area with Panama of Golfito. It is a mandatory stop in which they must stay at least one night.

There, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration of Costa Rica submit them to a “biometric control” with artifacts to recognize their irises, facial features, and take their fingerprints. This information verifies that they are not being sought by police authorities from other countries or by Interpol.

If they do not find a suspicious history, as most do, the government gives them a 25-day Entry and Transit Permit (PIT in Spanish), extendable once only for an additional 25 days, so that they can enter and have regular immigration status.

Since June 2016, after the crisis that left thousands of migrants stranded in Costa Rica due to the closure of Nicaragua’s borders, this measure was adopted. Initially, it benefited people from Africa and South Asia. Over the years, it extended to anyone the travels that to continue their journey to northern countries.

The authorities recommend the migrants, who receive basic medical care, to move around on public transport. They inform that the measurement to stay is to request immigration status, and the authorities explain their options in the country as refugees.

The South CATEM has a very specific and concrete nature because it seeks to order the migratory flow and to guarantee public safety,” summarizes Alonso Soto, deputy chief of the Costa Rican immigration police and coordinator of the centers of migrant care.

Between 2016 and 2019, the Costa Rican government registered more than 41,000 migrants from Africa and Asia.

The other center of attention in Costa Rica is near the border with Nicaragua. Unlike the first, they should not pass through here, if they want, unless they want to. It has a tent with food and hygiene items that are distributed daily to the migrants who stay here, and there is a permanent ambulance that gives them medical attention.

“To the north Catem tent, it comes the one who is tired, sick, the pregnant, the one who doesn’t have the money,” says the immigration police, Iralanda Castro, who works there.

In a tent they set up with a desk to simulate an office, Castro says that migrants “are waiting for their families to send them money or they are tired and come because through the jungle is very difficult (…) they go without food, they come with allergies, they come with the flu, and with stomach illnesses,”

But Costa Rica is only a fleeting respite on the journey to the United States. “Entry and transit, not exit,” emphasizes the director of the Professional Migration Police (PPM), Stephen Madden, when we interviewed him in October 2019 at his office in Heredia, near the capital of the Country.

Although migrants leave Costa Rica, they cannot go through authorized border posts because there is no agreement between Costa Rica and Nicaragua to order the migratory flow of these populations. “It is a matter of Nicaraguan’s government power that decides the process and how these people are going to enter,” said the deputy chief of the immigration police.

Of course, the institutions and police bodies of Costa Rica have complete knowledge of what leaves the territory along the clandestine paths and continues north. “The borders of our countries are very open,” said Officer Madden.

Stop the extra-regional migratory flow means to wear out in a complicated, complex, and expensive operation. The best choice is to order it and to document everyone who passes through the flow,” added Soto.

Madden says that “The solution is not to put a police officer every hundred meters because it would be practically impossible to exercise such control.” He specifies that the police effort is focused on detecting migrant smuggling networks.

The Costa Rican police realize that many other migrants enter irregularly and without being submitted to the biometric control in the South CATEM. They say criminal organizations, dedicated to the smuggling of migrants, capture the people that get in irregularly.

“The vast majority are people who in their home country make contracts with these networks of human traffickers and take them on different routes through different countries,” said Madden.

The open borders and clandestine steps that Madden talks about are similar to what Hurtado sees every day outside his home. The police cannot control every border subway, and many families near this limit make migration a business, even charging a toll to those who walk through the patios of their houses.

Frequently, migrants get assaulted because the risk increases when passing clandestinely through Nicaragua. In February, according to the immigration police, Irlanda Castro, this year, a family left the North CATEM but returned a few hours later because they were assaulted on the way to Nicaragua.

CATEM, in the end, are also attractive spots for coyotes.

The most important operations of these traffickers’ organizations are close to the CATEM,” Soto acknowledges. “It is because they know where the migratory flow is.”

Those trails, the charges at the border, and the traffic networks operating nearby spin a complicated scenario. An investigation by the prosecutors’ offices for the smuggling of migrants from Costa Rica and Panama revealed that there is also a maritime route to mobilize migrants from Costa Rica to Nicaragua or Honduras.

In fact, in September 2017, an African adult and a child died in a shipwreck when the Costa Rican Coast Guard police intercepted the launch with two coyotes carrying 31 migrants. They had all been housed in North CATEM.

“There was an accident at sea that caused some of the migrants to lose their lives,” Soto recalled. Costa Rica’s Coast Guard director, Martín Arias, declined to refer to the case. He said that it was still under analysis, two and a half years after the events occurred.

The prosecutors’ investigation included 56 raids in both countries. On July 30 of 2019, the arrested 52 people, one of them was Ana Yansy López Martínez, known as “Mama Africa,” who was the alleged leader of the gang.

According to the Costa Rican Prosecutor’s Office and the Immigration Police, López’s network charged between $ 7,000 and $ 20,000 and moved at least 249 people illegally through Costa Rica.

***

Several migrants stroll through the streets of La Cruz, the Costa Rican canton bordering Nicaragua. Some walk three kilometers from North CATEM, where they temporarily stay, to the community park to sit for a few hours.

An afternoon of January, in 2020, we ran into Pascal Belony there. He is a Haitian who has not been able to continue because of the lack of money to pay for travel documents in Nicaragua for himself, his wife, and his children. Belony and his family don’t want to risk crossing the wall or other clandestine trails because of the danger that exists.

Others, like Gafourou Guiro, have decided to change their destiny. Guiro left Burkina Faso, his native country, on January 27, 2019, where he was kidnapped and persecuted. He traveled to Brazil and stayed there for nine months working. Later, he migrated to Costa Rica.

He lived for a time in North CATEM but then decided to go out and start living with an acquaintance here. “I am going to seek refuge,” he tells CLIP and shows his applicant card.

Like many migrants, he saw compatriots die in the Darien jungle. “We even saw women and children die in the jungle, and people who abandoned children because they could no longer bear it. It was very, very catastrophic,” says Guiro, a nurse by profession but who now works packing groceries at a supermarket in La Cruz.

“I know that the United States is more developed than Costa Rica,” he says. “But I also know that in the United States there are many problems: the insecurity, the racism that we see in the media,” he says in a calm voice and without blinking for a few seconds. “I know here we can find peace, security, harmony, and solidarity.”

