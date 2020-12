Video The Hopelessness of Sepecue

“Hopelessness” is the term that the Bribri community in Sepecue uses to refer to teenage suicide. Lorna Hernandez was 14 years old the day Hopelessness visited her home. In the last decade, the Telire district of Talamanca has had double– and sometimes triple– the national suicide rate. In 2018, the national suicide rate reached 8 per 100,000 residents, but Telire’s was 25.