This is how you can subscribe and support La Voz de Guanacaste during COVID-19

The economic crisis caused by COVID-19 forced us to close our office in Nicoya and the printed newspaper, but the entire La Voz de Guanacaste team continues to work daily to cover and investigate what is happening in the province during the pandemic.

When we knew that the crisis was near, we transformed. We went from being a monthly medium to a daily one because we know that immediacy is important for our readers at this time. So for ten weeks we have spent searching for answers about the affectation of COVID-19 in Guanacaste, explaining details about the cases without attacking people’s privacy, denying and checking misleading statements and data, and telling the stories of solutions that make us happy for a little while.

Today we are going to do a live on our Facebook, at 7 p.m. m., with a concert by the Nelly x Arend duo, who offered us help to motivate people to subscribe and donate. Each colon allows us to make one more call, advance our investigations and pay the wages of our journalists.

There are tons of ways to donate.

-You can subscribe to a monthly donation here. By doing so, you support La Voz on a monthly basis with any amount. It is the best way to help us sustain our mission over time.

-You can also donate only once here.

-Make a transfer in the BCR to Asociación Voz de Guanacaste, with the legal ID: 3-002-702000, to these account numbers:

Dollars: IBAN CR34015201001046203805

Colones: IBAN CR32015201001032580094

– Through PayPal with the email: [email protected]

– And even simpler, through mobile phone sinpe: (506) 8470-2648. If you choose this option, don’t forget to include your phone number in the transfer details.

If you came to this article it is very likely that you already know us and our work. If you want to know more about our history and how we finance ourselves, you can read it here.

Thanks again from all the team.

