What Makes Guanacaste Nights so Photogenic?

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

Surely you, like me and many other people, spend time looking up at night in the hopes of finding a starry night. There are other people who stay out there for hours with the sole purpose of photographing that event that seduces us, that turns us into moths fluttering around a light bulb.

An event not to be missed.

Several photographers shared with us the images they have taken during those sleepless nights. They show immense dead trees, offshore lightning bolts that disappear behind an island or dry fields that contrast perfectly with the cold blue of the night.

According to these nighttime enthusiasts, the province offers many conveniences for this type of photography.

“To give you an idea, in other places I have had to travel two hours one way and two hours back to find a place dark enough. In Nicoya, I can walk 20 minutes and find a photographable sky. It is convenient, it is beautiful and it is the place where I was born,” related Nicoyan photographer Oscar Vazquez.

That photographable dark sky that Vazquez talked about is very important when taking photos of this type. Guanacaste has less light pollution compared to the Central Valley. With fewer large cities, the amount of artificial light in the environment is reduced, making it easier to see starry nights.

Another reason that makes the province an ideal scenario is its diversity of landscapes: large open savannas and deserted beaches. In addition, the dry season causes trees to lose their leaves completely, which helps clear the sky and also turns them into subjects of many of the photographs.

“Personally I like the sensation of tranquility that these locations give. The peace that breathes and the possibility of connecting with nature is something that I would not change for anything,” added Adrian Fonseca, another Nicoyan photographer.

You don’t have to go out with a camera hanging on your shoulder to enjoy a sky full of stars, so take advantage of the dry season, get your friends together late at night, escape to a dark landscape and let yourself be dazzled.