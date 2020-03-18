Video What would you ask your candidate for mayor?

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

n the Guanacaste 2020 Elections project we want to hear what people from different communities want to know about the electoral process and thus build the journalism we do together. The steps are very simple:

1. Send us your question on any of our social networks, indicating which canton is going to.

2. Watch out for our networks for voting day.

3. The journalists of La Voz will take the most voted questions to the candidates.