First death by COVID-19 in Guanacaste was an 80- year-old man from Alajuela

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

An 80-year-old foreign man, resident of Alajuela, died this Sunday from COVID-19 at the Enrique Baltodano Briceño hospital in Liberia, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is the seventh person who died from the virus in Costa Rica and the first reported in a Guanacaste health center.

The patient was diagnosed with the virus on May 9. That same day he entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Liberia’s hospital. He died a day later.

According to the Ministry, the man also suffered from high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), this plus the age made him a person at risk.

Guanacaste currently registers 34 cases, 13 of which have already been recovered. Today six more were confirmed in La Cruz, another one in Bagaces and one more in Cañas. The six new cases in La Cruz are carriers drivers who had the test taken at the northern border, according to what the Press Department of the Ministry of Health confirmed to La Voz de Guanacaste.

This story is currently on development