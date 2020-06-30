La Voz de Guanacaste presents its first podcast: the Drawn Border

Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español

We are immensely happy to tell you that The Voice of Guanacaste premiered its first podcast this week: the Drawn Border, available on Spotify. This is a binational co-production between The Voice and Interferencia, from Radioemisoras UCR, and Confidencial from Nicaragua.

For several weeks, the teams from these media outlets came together to work in an agile way and publish a three-piece series on the border drawn by the coronavirus, the fear and the need we have to search for an enemy.