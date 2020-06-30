Region, COVID-19

La Voz de Guanacaste presents its first podcast: the Drawn Border

By Redacción La Voz de Guanacaste

This gate serves as a divider in one of the three farms that the Public Force passes through to reach boundary marker 13, which marks a point on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Upala. That same path is used for the unregulated passage of people between the two countries. (Photo: David Bolaños)
We are immensely happy to tell you that The Voice of Guanacaste premiered its first podcast this week: the Drawn Border, available on Spotify. This is a binational co-production between The Voice and Interferencia, from Radioemisoras UCR, and Confidencial from Nicaragua.

For several weeks, the teams from these media outlets came together to work in an agile way and publish a three-piece series on the border drawn by the coronavirus, the fear and the need we have to search for an enemy.

