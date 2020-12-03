https://youtu.be/O24_KfEyxSs Video 10 ways NOT to wear masks By César ArroyoDecember 3, 2020 Esta publicación también está disponible en: Español Do you lower your mask to speak? We explain this and other common mistakes when using masks and face shields. Don’t miss the latest news from Guanacaste.Join Our Mailing List Email Address Nombre | Name Idioma | Language Español English Subscribe Other Videos Housing grants, a solution for employment and economic reactivation The Hopelessness of Sepecue Identity Tour: Liberia Nicoya Identity Tour The clandestine trails between Guanacaste and Nicaragua Are there fewer cases of domestic violence during the pandemic? Comments Related Content A heroine from Santa Cruz rewrites her story after surviving an attempted femicide Images to raise their voices: Nicoyan women use photography as group therapy How a province known for tourism responded to COVID’s economic blow
